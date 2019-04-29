Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s (OGZPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Gazprom PAO has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.28.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.