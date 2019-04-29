Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s (OGZPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Gazprom PAO has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.28.
About Gazprom PAO (EDR)
