GasLog (GLOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.55

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 5380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Get GasLog alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. GasLog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 472,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GasLog by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GasLog (GLOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.55” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/gaslog-glog-hits-new-1-year-low-at-15-55.html.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.