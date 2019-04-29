FY2019 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Reduced by Analyst

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.83 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.75%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $853.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after purchasing an additional 515,506 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

