FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Issued By William Blair

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,104,000 after buying an additional 288,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 118,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

