FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

