Frontier Developments (FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,575.83 ($20.59).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.57). The company has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 40.20 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

