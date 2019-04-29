Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.73 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

