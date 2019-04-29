Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Financial Network in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

FSB opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $67,924. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,012,000 after purchasing an additional 99,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 750,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

