Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.00. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.