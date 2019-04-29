Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $140.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/fort-pitt-capital-group-llc-acquires-2717-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.