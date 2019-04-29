Fiserv (FISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.39-3.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.39-$3.52 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FISV opened at $85.37 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

