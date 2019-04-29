First National Trust Co Invests $207,000 in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,428,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $85.37 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

