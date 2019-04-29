First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,756,348.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,969.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,091 shares of company stock worth $5,817,092. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $180.83 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

