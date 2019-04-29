First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. First Foundation also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. 9,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,362. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 73,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

