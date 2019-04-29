Financial Survey: COPsync (COYNQ) versus F5 Networks (FFIV)

COPsync (OTCMKTS:COYNQ) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares COPsync and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPsync N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks 22.91% 39.13% 19.22%

97.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of COPsync shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COPsync and F5 Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPsync 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 Networks 2 6 6 0 2.29

F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $173.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than COPsync.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COPsync and F5 Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPsync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.16 billion 4.40 $453.68 million $8.00 19.98

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than COPsync.

Summary

F5 Networks beats COPsync on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

COPsync Company Profile

COPsync, Inc. operates a real-time law enforcement mobile data information system in the United States. It provides COPsync Network, a software as a service, which enables patrol officers to collect, report, and share critical data in real-time at the point of incident and obtain instant access to various local, state, and federal law enforcement databases. The company's COPsync Network service also enables officers to electronically write tickets; process DUI and other arrests; and document accidents and other incidents, as well as allows dispatchers and officers to send be on the lookout and other alerts of child kidnappings, robberies, car thefts, police pursuits, and other crimes in progress to officers on the COPsync Network. In addition, it offers COPsync911, an emergency threat notification service; VidTac, an in-vehicle software-driven video camera system for law enforcement and fire departments; WARRANTsync, a statewide misdemeanor warrant clearing database; and COURTsync, a court security and efficiency application. The company sells its products and services through direct sales channels, and distributors and resellers. COPsync, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Addison, Texas. On September 29, 2017, COPsync, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

