Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

FISI opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

