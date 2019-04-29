Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

FITB stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,527,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 78,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 54,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

