Fielmann (FIE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.71% from the company’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.95 ($67.39).

Fielmann stock opened at €61.85 ($71.92) on Monday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

