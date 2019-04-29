Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,413,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.
FBND traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,117. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $50.09.
