Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,413,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,117. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/fidelity-total-bond-etf-fbnd-is-epstein-white-financial-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.