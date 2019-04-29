Fang (SFUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.52. Fang shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2100 shares traded.
The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Fang had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.
