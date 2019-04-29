Facebook (FB) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $191.49 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $556.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,565,185 shares of company stock valued at $274,875,281 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

