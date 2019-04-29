Facebook (FB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.58.

Shares of FB stock opened at $191.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $556.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,565,185 shares of company stock valued at $274,875,281 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

