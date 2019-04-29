Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

