Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-callahan-advisors-llc.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.