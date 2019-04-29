Exterran (EXTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.50 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXTN opened at $14.99 on Monday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $541.77 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

