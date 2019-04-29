Exchange Income (EIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.85

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.85 and last traded at C$35.33, with a volume of 68318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$45.50 target price on Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$315.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.42999988988921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.68%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

