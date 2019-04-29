Everus Price Down 69.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar. Everus has a market cap of $4.83 million and $73.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.06 or 0.10465286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001757 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,121,540 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

