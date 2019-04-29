Everi (EVRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Everi by 247.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 170.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

