Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 248.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 81,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 136,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $172.50 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $37,099,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,625,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 in the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

