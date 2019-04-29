Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.30% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

