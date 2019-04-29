Envestnet Inc (ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $31,037.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,388 shares of company stock worth $4,369,255 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 289,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 330,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,624,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENV opened at $70.98 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

