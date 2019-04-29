Enterprise Financial Services Corp Invests $259,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
FTEC opened at $62.91 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.55.
