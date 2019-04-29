Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $226.87 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

