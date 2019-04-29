Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

