Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,933 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth about $15,536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $15.42 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

