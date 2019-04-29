Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.29 million and $231,268.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptomate and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,361,551,514 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.