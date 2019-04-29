eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.83.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of eHealth to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in eHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in eHealth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in eHealth by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.38. eHealth has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

