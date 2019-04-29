Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,910,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

