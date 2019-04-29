Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Stake Decreased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

