EA Coin (EAG) Market Cap Hits $0.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. EA Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $197.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EA Coin has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00414440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.01007764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00180153 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

