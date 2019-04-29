Dril-Quip (DRQ) Raised to “Buy” at Gabelli

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,186. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

