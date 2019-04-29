Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.57 ($51.83).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €49.50 ($57.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.12 million and a P/E ratio of 34.23. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a 52-week high of €73.00 ($84.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

