Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in SeaChange International (SEAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of SeaChange International worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SeaChange International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in SeaChange International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Dougherty & Co cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 955,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,481,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,092,399 shares of company stock worth $1,698,977. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

