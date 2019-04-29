Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $3.28 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-invests-3-28-million-in-ishares-msci-eafe-value-etf-efv.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.