Digi International (DGII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of 256.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $59,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,598.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $437,529.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,790.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,234. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digi International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in Digi International by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 223,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

