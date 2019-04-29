Deutsche Bank Raises Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target to $125.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.33.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $3,636,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,631,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $918,987.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $766,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,958 shares of company stock worth $16,011,870. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 149.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,661,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.