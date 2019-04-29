Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 85 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 88.71.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

