Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,635 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 62,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,344,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/deutsche-bank-ag-decreases-holdings-in-wesbanco-inc-wsbc.html.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.