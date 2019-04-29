Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

