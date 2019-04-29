Denny’s (DENN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) recently:

4/26/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

4/24/2019 – Denny’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $21 price target on Denny’s (DENN) ahead of the release of 1Q19 (March) results on the close. We lower our 1Q19 EPS estimate to $0.14, from $0.16 (vs. $0.13 Street), as we reduce our quarterly comp estimate to +1.0%, from +2.0% (vs. +1.1% consensus). We also lower our 2019 EPS estimate to $0.75, from $0.79 (vs. $0.68 Street) as we adjust for the timing of SG&A and other expenses. Nevertheless, we model a 30% jump in 2020 EPS to $0.98 (vs. $1.01 prior and $0.80 Street) as we expect DENN’s refranchising initiative to result in margin expansion and gradual return to unit growth.””

4/19/2019 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2019 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2019 – Denny's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/20/2019 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2019 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/6/2019 – Denny's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/28/2019 – Denny's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 299,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.18. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,107. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,480,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

